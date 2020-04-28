Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A 16-year-old Georgia teenager has been accused of shooting his uncle with the man’s own gun. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says E.J. Bess was shot by his nephew Saturday after the two had a confrontation about guns that were missing from Bess’ bedroom. Investigators say Bess came to his Alamo home to discover that his bedroom was burglarized and his two guns were missing. Officials say he found the guns in his nephew’s bedroom, who lives in the same house as Bess, before the shooting happened. Bess was airlifted to a hospital and remains in stable condition. Officials say the suspect is in custody and charges are expected in the case.