IQVIA: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $82 million.
The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.50 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.
The clinical testing company posted revenue of $2.75 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.72 billion.
For the current quarter ending in July, IQVIA expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.09.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.37 billion to $2.44 billion for the fiscal second quarter.
IQVIA expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.10 per share, with revenue ranging from $10.6 billion to $10.93 billion.
IQVIA shares have fallen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 4% in the last 12 months.
