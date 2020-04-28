INTERACTIVE MAP: Track all reported coronavirus cases in the world

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WAFB) - Case numbers and death tolls keep rising as the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, sweeps the globe.
An interactive map provided by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering is very useful when tracking the numbers.
The map shows where every reported coronavirus case in the world is located and how many people have died from the virus.
As of Tuesday, April 28, the United States reported more than 1 million cases of the coronavirus.
This map is best viewed on a desktop. Tap/click for a bigger view from Johns Hopkins University.
This map will update as more cases are reported.
