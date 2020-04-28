HHI town council votes to open certain beach access points for residents on May 1

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head Island town council has voted 6-1 to open Coligny Beach and Islanders Park beach accesses on May 1 for island residents with a beach parking pass.
Council will discuss other beach access points reopening on May 12.
Jarvis Creek Park and Crossings Park will reopen on May 7 with restrictions, one of them being no team sports. Further discussion on parks with also take place on May 12.
