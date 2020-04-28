Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Dennis Rodman was one of the rivals Michael Jordan had to conquer on his way to his first run of three straight NBA titles. And Rodman then became one of the teammates who helped Jordan pull off his second three-peat. B.J. Armstrong saw both sides. Armstrong was there in the beginning, when Jordan and the Chicago Bulls needed to figure out how to beat Rodman and the Detroit Pistons for Eastern Conference supremacy. Armstrong was on the other side in 1997-98, playing for a Charlotte team that lost to Jordan, Rodman and the Bulls in the East semifinals.