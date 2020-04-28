Folly Beach will continue beach restrictions until May 6

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach City Council has voted to continue beach restrictions until May 6.
Mayor Tim Goodwin says they were planning on discussing a phased out process for re-opening the beach, as well as other restrictions.
After Gov. Henry McMaster issued a new state of emergency order for South Carolina, some city council members felt like it wasn't the right time to re-open.
Folly Beach city councilman DJ Rich spoke out during Monday's meeting, asking for the current restrictions to remain in place.
Instead, he advocated for a work session meeting to discuss a staged approach to re-opening the beach, checkpoints, and short-term rental properties.
"We're not going to just flip a switch and allow tons of people to come out here and put our community at risk," Rich said. "But we do have to start looking at a realistic timeline and a phased approach that everybody can get behind."
Council members are expected to have a work session meeting this Friday to discuss the issue, and vote on any re-openings on May 6.
Goodwin says he understands people’s frustrations, but he wants people to realize that they are all in the same boat.
"People who have rental properties have to understand that when they're not making money, the city is not making money because we're not collecting combination taxes and we're not collecting hospitality taxes,"Goodwin said.
He says city leaders are trying their best to go through this process while keeping people safe.
