First Alert Forecast: Aler Day Wednesday For Strong/Severe Storms

Delightful Sunshine Today Gives Way To First Alert Day Wednesday
High pressure will give us one more day of sunshine and warm spring temperatures, High Near 80 by afternoon. Simply delightful!!
First Alert Wednesday
Low pressure developing to our West. This will move a cold front through the state by Thursday morning. This will produce a line of showers/storms that will move through tomorrow night through Thursday midmorning. Once the system moves through, we’ll see clearing skies and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.
Main Severe Threat:
- Heavy Rain
- Damaging Winds
- Small Hail
Timing Of Event
Wednesday – Thursday AM: 7PM- 10AM
Forecast:
Today: Sunny, warm and delightful! High Near 80
Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s
First Alert Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms by late evening. Storms will continue into the overnight hours Thursday morning before moving out by midday Thursday. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 70%
