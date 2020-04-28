First Alert Forecast: Aler Day Wednesday For Strong/Severe Storms

By Tim Miller | April 28, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT - Updated April 28 at 6:20 AM

Delightful Sunshine Today Gives Way To First Alert Day Wednesday

High pressure will give us one more day of sunshine and warm spring temperatures, High Near 80 by afternoon. Simply delightful!!

First Alert Wednesday

Low pressure developing to our West. This will move a cold front through the state by Thursday morning. This will produce a line of showers/storms that will move through tomorrow night through Thursday midmorning. Once the system moves through, we’ll see clearing skies and cooler temperatures Thursday and Friday.

Main Severe Threat:

  • Heavy Rain
  • Damaging Winds
  • Small Hail

Timing Of Event

Wednesday – Thursday AM: 7PM- 10AM

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, warm and delightful! High Near 80

Tonight: Fair. Lows lower 50s

First Alert Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms by late evening. Storms will continue into the overnight hours Thursday morning before moving out by midday Thursday. Some storms will be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and hail. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 70%

