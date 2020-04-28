Couple arrested in Sumter Co. in connection with shooting death

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two people in Sumter County have been arrested on Monday and charged with murder following the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Markel Atkinson was taken into custody after a short foot chase in Lee County. Authorities also arrested 25-year-old Tracy Legg, who was taken into custody without incident at her home in Sumter.
According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Atkinson and Legg were seen leaving the Lewis Road area in a white vehicle around 1:45 p.m on April 22, which was about the same time Tarrik Mack-Sumpter was shot and killed. Authorities believe a drug transaction at the home turned into Mack-Sumpter being shot as part of an armed robbery.
Atkinson and Legg were also charged with armed robbery. Atkinson was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and Lee County Sheriff’s Department assisted on the arrests.
Atkinson and Legg are being held at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.
Officials are continuing to investigate the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.