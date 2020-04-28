Columbia restaurant owner tests employees returning to work for COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Businesses in South Carolina have started bringing back their employees after receiving loans from the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program.
One of those businesses that received a loan, Blue Marlin, welcomed back over 35 employees today. However, as restaurants think about ways to safely reopen, Blue Marlin owner Bill Dukes took one extra precaution in the form of testing his employees for COVID-19.
Dukes said he wanted to reassure all of his employees they were walking into a safe working environment so he had all of his employees take a free COVID-19 test at a mobile testing unit that was set up outside the front doors of the Blue Marlin. With a simple swab of the throat, each employee was tested for COVID-19.
“We want to do everything to reassure our employees that it’s a safe environment,” Dukes said.
Dukes said the testing identifies any employee who might have the virus and provides a way for them to get proper medical attention. Additionally, it gives peace of mind to everyone walking into the Blue Marlin, employee or customer.
“I want to do everything that I can to reassure the customers that we are practicing the best procedures and policies,” Dukes said.
Dukes said it also provides a baseline as the Blue Marlin prepares to implement a daily employee health screening. He said each day moving forward employees will be screened for any symptoms and their temperature will be checked before entering the restaurant.
“If we see any spike in temperature, then we have a protocol for having those individuals take the day off and not come back to work until their temperature is gone,” Dukes said.
Dr. Oscar Lovelace with Lovelace Family Medicine is conducting all of the testing using a lab out of Tennessee. He said he believes other businesses should be taking similar precautions to Dukes.
“Clearly the way to getting back to work is to find out who may be an asymptomatic carrier, especially in people who are going to get back to work in a business where they are not always socially distanced,” Dr. Oscar Lovelace, Lovelace Family Medicine, said.
Congressman Joe Wilson, U.S. Representative for South Carolinas 2nd Congressional District, stopped by as employees got tested, saying he hopes other businesses will adopt similar policies.
“To look out for the workers.. to look out for the patrons so I’m honored to be here,” Representative Wilson said.
Dukes said the test results will be back within two to three days, after which his employees will get back to work helping with takeout and preparing for when restaurants are allowed to reopen for dine-in. Dukes said the test that was used is a diagnostic PCR test, which stands for Polymerase Chain Reaction.
“We are proud to have them back, they are our family, we have some employees who have been with us 20 years, we are just happy and proud and excited,” Dukes said.
He said his employees will also be wearing masks, the menus will be disposable, and all tables will be spaced 6 feet apart. Bill Dukes said today he hopes Governor McMaster will allow restaurants to reopen beyond takeout in the next few weeks.
