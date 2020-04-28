Columbia man arrested in connection with multiple Walmart burglaries

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Property Crimes Investigators with the Columbia Police Department have arrested a man in connection with multiple burglary investigations at a local Walmarts.
Nechaun West, 41, has been charged with burglary, larceny, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful acts during the State of Emergency, and curfew violation.
Officials say West broke into several Walmart stores on Garners Ferry Road, Bush River Road, and Forest Drive this month. He is accused of stealing a variety of merchandise including tools, lawn care equipment, TVs, and firearms.
CPD is continuing to investigate.
