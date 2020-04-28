American Heart Association annual Go Red luncheon will go virtual on Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women luncheon will still go on as scheduled this Thursday, though it will look a whole lot different than it has in years past.
The annual luncheon will be a virtual affair this year, hosted on Zoom by organizers and with an open invite to the public. Organizers said the virtual nature of this luncheon is a silver lining because it means they’ll be able to reach more women in the Midlands.
The link for the Zoom lunch will be open to the public and you can find it here when the link goes live.
One in 3 women will be affected by heart disease or stroke in her lifetime. It is the number one killer of women. It’s why the American Heart Association is opting to continue the work of the campaign even during this time at home.
“Being able to do it virtually is going to open it up to so many other women to be able to come in and understand what the campaign is for and listen and hear how women have made an impact in our community over the last six months,” said the Midlands Go Red Campaign Chair, Stephanie DeFreese. “I am so excited that we can do that with more people than we ever have before in the past.”
Back in the fall, WIS partnered with the AHA for its roll call effort, to recruit women in our community to tell their stories as the “Faces of Heart.”
You’ll hear the stories of those incredible women on Thursday. By tuning in, you’ll also hear from a doctor who will talk about ways to stay heart healthy during this time.
