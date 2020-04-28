ACLU files lawsuit against SEC, governor for not letting all South Carolinians vote absentee amid pandemic

She says this lawsuit has been filed, “against the Election Commission and the governor because they’re in the position to fix these things, but the Election Commission feels that they need the guidance of the governor or the legislators in order to make the changes that are needed, and our position is, well, if you can’t get it from the governor, you can’t get it from the legislature, we’ll go and ask for it from a court. If people are discouraged from voting or have to make choices about choosing between voting and being able to protect their health. That’s not a good plan for democracy.”