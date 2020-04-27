Woman arrested, man sought in connection with Sumter Co. burglary

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is continuing their search for Adrian Murray.
Deputies said Murray is wanted for a burglary that happened on March 22 on Swamp Mill Circle. According to the sheriff’s office, Murray and Layken Gainey were armed and a weapon was fired in the home while it was occupied.
Officials said Murray has another outstanding warrant for keeping a malnourished and neglected dog at his residence. The dog was seized by Sumter County Animal Control and taken to the shelter.
Deputies said Gainey was arrested on Thursday.
Murray is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.
If you see Murray, please call 911 or contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 803-436-2000. You may also contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
