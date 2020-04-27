WIS TODAY: Rozalynn Goodwin, Leonardo Brown discusses affordable health insurance options, who’s eligible and how to apply

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An unprecedented number of people have been laid off due to the coronavirus outbreak and are having to make decisions about health insurance coverage.
Rozalynn Goodwin with the SC Hospital Association visits WIS TODAY to share important information about the most affordable options.
Richland County Council has approved $1 million for the COVID-19 pandemic relief grant program.
Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown shares details on WIS TODAY about who’s eligible and how to apply.
