WIS TODAY: #HeartForHealthcareworkers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Some healthcare workers have been laid off during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. WIS TODAY is spotlighting healthcare workers in the community.
WIS TODAY honored one nurse who was named as one of fifteen 2020 Palmetto Gold Award recipients for McLeod Health.
Sherry Stewart, RN has been a nurse for 45 years.
Stewart serves as the Coordinator for Stroke and Survey Readiness for McLeod Health Clarendon and also works in the community to provide education on the signs and symptoms of stroke as well as the importance of calling 911.
If you are a healthcare worker currently looking for employment, McLeod Health is hiring nurses. To apply visit jobs.mcleodhealth.org.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.