Seniors at SC school devastated by tornado reflect on the loss of their senior year

Dixon was one of the first to see the devastation the tornado caused at the high school. "The tornado was a hard thing to go through, but then we were still together and still doing school. We were finally getting back to normal at the new location," said Dixon. Her class was excited about prom, which was to be held at the Carolina Panthers indoor practice facility in Charlotte. They were also looking forward to field day and spring sports, but now the COVID-19 pandemic has cut all of those memories short. “You take it for granted, and you don’t really think about how not seeing your friends will impact you and the teachers that you’ve been with for four years. You just don’t expect it," Dixon said.