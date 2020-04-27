Seniors at SC school devastated by tornado reflect on the loss of their senior year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - High school seniors across the country will have to finish the remainder of their year online. Last week, Governor Henry McMaster announced schools would not reopen this school year. Seniors at North Central High School in Kershaw County say the news was particularly difficult for them. In January, an EF-2 tornado destroyed their school building.
These seniors have already missed out on spending their last semester in the school they attended nearly every day for three-and-a-half years, and now they will miss senior nights and awards banquets altogether. “I mean it’s sad times about it, but this is like really sad,” explained NCHS student body president, Madison Dixon.
Dixon was one of the first to see the devastation the tornado caused at the high school. "The tornado was a hard thing to go through, but then we were still together and still doing school. We were finally getting back to normal at the new location," said Dixon. Her class was excited about prom, which was to be held at the Carolina Panthers indoor practice facility in Charlotte. They were also looking forward to field day and spring sports, but now the COVID-19 pandemic has cut all of those memories short. “You take it for granted, and you don’t really think about how not seeing your friends will impact you and the teachers that you’ve been with for four years. You just don’t expect it," Dixon said.
Senior class president, William Boone, is also thinking about what he will miss most about high school. "The teachers I'm close with, and I'm going to miss talking to the principals and seeing them in the hallways, my friends, and I’m going to miss going to sports games," said Boone.
Amidst the sadness, both students are encouraging their classmates to remember the happier times they shared together." Enjoy what we have left, and do your best on E-learning. Just think about all the great times and memories we’ve had at school. It may not have all been easy, but there are definitely a lot of fun times that we’ve had throughout the four years," he explained. “In the end, it really is showing how tight-knit this community is and how everybody’s coming together supporting one another.”
The governor’s school closure order allows each district to creatively plan their own graduation ceremonies.
At North Central, the tradition is to graduate on the football field, and that will still happen on May 29th at 7:30 p.m. Each senior will only be allowed four guests in order to keep social distancing measures in place.
School officials are also working with the Carolina Panthers to reschedule prom, or a celebration like a prom, for a later date.
