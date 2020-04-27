Senior Resources expands nutrition program to three more counties

Emergency Senior Nutrition Program releases latest schedule for meal pickups. (Source: www.seniorresourcesinc.org)
By Emery Glover | April 27, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 4:44 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three additional counties have been added to the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program, which provides free meals to senior citizens.

Senior Resources will now provide free meals to senior citizens in Lexington, Clarendon, and Anderson counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is part of a six-week initiative where senior citizens will receive five free meals on a weekly basis.

Senior Resources is also expanding its program in Richland County through the end of May. Senior Resources will coordinate with Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, the Clarendon Council on Aging, and Meals on Wheels Anderson to provide the free meals.

CLARENDON COUNTY

Clarendon County senior residents can get their meals at the following sites on Thursdays from April 30 through June 4.

East Clarendon High School (starting at 10 a.m.)

1101 Pope Street

Turbeville, SC 29162

Summerton Senior Center (starting at 10 a.m.)

1154 4th Street

Summerton, SC 29148

Manning Senior Center (starting at noon)

206 South Church Street

Manning, SC 29102

Information for Lexington County senior residents who wish to receive free can be found by clicking this link.

Below is the latest drive-thru information for Richland County:

