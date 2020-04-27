Senior Resources expands nutrition program to three more counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three additional counties have been added to the Emergency Senior Nutrition Program, which provides free meals to senior citizens.
Senior Resources will now provide free meals to senior citizens in Lexington, Clarendon, and Anderson counties during the COVID-19 pandemic. The program is part of a six-week initiative where senior citizens will receive five free meals on a weekly basis.
Senior Resources is also expanding its program in Richland County through the end of May. Senior Resources will coordinate with Lexington County Recreation and Aging Commission, the Clarendon Council on Aging, and Meals on Wheels Anderson to provide the free meals.
CLARENDON COUNTY
Clarendon County senior residents can get their meals at the following sites on Thursdays from April 30 through June 4.
East Clarendon High School (starting at 10 a.m.)
1101 Pope Street
Turbeville, SC 29162
Summerton Senior Center (starting at 10 a.m.)
1154 4th Street
Summerton, SC 29148
Manning Senior Center (starting at noon)
206 South Church Street
Manning, SC 29102
Information for Lexington County senior residents who wish to receive free can be found by clicking this link.
Below is the latest drive-thru information for Richland County:
