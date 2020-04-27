S.C. Public Service Commission introduces 10-digit dialing, new changes coming to 803 area code

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Public Service Commission made an announcement introducing a ten digit dialing concept to the 803 area code on April 25.
Instead of dialing a seven digit number you will now have to dial the number with its area code when you make calls. For example, where once you might have called the PSC by dialing 896-5100, you’ll now dial 803-896-5100.
In May, a new area code will be introduced to the current 803 area; this new code will be 839 and will supplement the 803 area code. The counties affected are:
- York
- Lancaster
- Chester
- Lexington
- Richland
- Fairfield
- Kershaw
The impact of this change will be minimal, outside of the ten-digit dialing requirement. If you currently have a phone number with an 803 area code, that will not change.
The PSC notes the following:
- Current telephone numbers, including the current area code, will not change. If a customer has an 803 area code, that area code will remain unchanged.
- The price of a call, coverage area or other rates and services will not change because of the new area code.
- Current local calls will remain a local call for billing purposes regardless of the number of digits dialed.
- 911 calls will remain unchanged.
- If services accessed by dialing 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711 or 811 are currently available, they will remain unchanged.
Numbers currently programmed following the previous seven digit dialing format will need to be reprogrammed to match the new dialing procedures.
