S.C. Air National Guard to perform flyovers, thanking healthcare workers on the frontline of COVID-19 pandemic

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, S.C. (WIS) - In an effort to show their support and give thanks to nurses and doctors on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic, the South Carolina Air National Guard’s 169 Fighter Wing will perform hospital flyovers.
Flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to the American taxpayer and is done in conjunction with regularly scheduled training.
F-16 fighter jets will salute the state’s medical professionals and first responders during a round-the-state flyover Monday, April 27.
The Swamp Fox pilots fly over eight hospitals across the Midlands. The planes will also fly over hospitals in the Grand Strand, Upstate and Pee Dee Areas as well.
“This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the South Carolina heroes who are working on the front lines around the clock taking care of us during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Col. Akshai Gandhi, commander of the 169th Fighter Wing.
- Aiken -Aiken Regional Medical Centers 11:05 a.m.-11:20 a.m.
- Orangeburg- Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg & Calhoun 12:00 p.m.-12:15 p.m.
- Irmo-Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge 12:05 p.m.-12:20 p.m.
- West Columbia- Lexington Medical Center 12:10 p.m.-12:25 p.m.
- Columbia- Prisma Health Baptist 12:10 p.m.-1225 p.m.
- Columbia-Prisma Health Richland 12:10 p.m.-1225 p.m.
- Columbia- Providence Health 12:10 p.m.-1225 p.m.
- Columbia-Dorn VA Hospital 12:10 p.m.-12:25 p.m.
The flyover has been closely coordinated as part of the U.S. Air Forces OPERATIONS AMERICAN RESOLVE to salute those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
Anyone who gets video or pictures of the F-16 flyovers are encouraged to post on social media and use the hashtags #AirForceSalutes and #AFFlyover.
