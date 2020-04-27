Rep. Rutherford points to specific data as a guide to reopen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reopening South Carolina businesses continues to be a big topic. Minority House Leader Todd Rutherford does not believe a return to normal will happen soon. But he says different data should be used as a guide.
"If there is no magic bullet, there will have to baby steps to reopen this economy," said Rutherford. "They will have to come from the Governor himself using metrics that are proper."
He rhetorically asks what do all the numbers represent? If DHEC estimates more than 70 percent of people have already recovered, then Rutherford adds we do not have more than 5,600 positive cases currently. It would be less than 2,000.
Instead, he cites inadequate testing statewide as the reason to focus on COVID-19 hospitalizations as a critical metric to allow more businesses to reopen, such as outdoor seating at restaurants. Rutherford says in a report he received Monday morning, only 326 people were in hospitals due to the virus.
“We have to use metrics that are available and that we can grab and no every single day,” Rutherford added.
That current number, coupled with DHEC estimates of more than 70 percent of people who have already recovered, provides room, he says to reopen the economy carefully.
"This is not the boogie man theory of government," Rutherford continued. "We know there are dangers out there for every single thing. I consider it to be a manageable risk to take baby steps daily until we get to the point where we need to be."
A step he considers taking, reopen outdoor seating at restaurants, and permitting hospitals to perform elective surgeries.
"People are simply not going to hospitals, and they're going to join the list of businesses that are going to close," Rutherford said.
Rutherford also wants to establish a government hotline comprised of DHEC and SC Department of Commerce members to advise how and when a business can reopen.
"Making sure people can get back to work and do it safely," Rutherford continued. "What I think people need to see is what metric is the Governor using to make these decisions. It can't be unelected, unaccountable people that ate meeting once a week when right now people are out of work."
Democratic representative Seth Rose references the unknown data, cases preventive, lives saved, as a way to continue to approach reopening.
"This is really unprecedented what the community has done to help the medical community fight this virus and save lives," Rose said. "That is certainly impacting the data, particularly when you look at what's happening to other countries abroad. And, there is a time in the near future where we will have to reopen. But, it needs to be done gradually and with the advice of the medical profession."
In a statement from Governor Henry McMaster's office in regards to Representative Rutherford's comments:
“The metric by which the Governor has made decisions has remained the same throughout this crisis – he has consulted with the state’s public health experts and all relevant state agencies to determine prudent steps that will keep South Carolinians safe. As the Governor has said countless times, nobody wants to reopen the rest of South Carolina’s businesses more than he does. As soon as it is possible to do so while protecting South Carolinians, the Governor will open those businesses.”
