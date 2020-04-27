RCSD opens investigation after woman shot

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April 26.
Deputies were called to the 80 block of Aster Circle just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
