RCSD opens investigation after woman shot
By Emery Glover | April 27, 2020 at 12:24 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 12:24 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened on April 26.

Deputies were called to the 80 block of Aster Circle just before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman who was shot in the upper body. She was taken to a local hospital to receive medical treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone who has information about this shooting should contact Crimestoppers in one of the following ways:

PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.

MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.

You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

