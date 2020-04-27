RCSD arrest man in connection with assault at Legacy Bar and Grill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a 47-year-old man in connection with an assault that occurred at a bar in March.
Warren James Bailey has been charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
On March 8th, deputies were dispatched to Legacy Bar and Grill after receiving reports of an assault around 9:13 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a 64-year-old man on the floor bleeding. He was rushed to an area hospital.
Security video at the establishment captured the assault, without audio, so it was unclear what caused the incident.
It took weeks for the victim’s condition to improve to the point that he could speak with investigators.
The victim said that he complimented a woman who was sitting next to him who happened to be having dinner with Bailey. The comments enraged Bailey. He told the woman to leave the establishment, under the guise that he needed to use the restroom.
Bailey then approached the 64-year-old, confronted him, and sucker-punched him. The blow knocked the 64-year-old to the ground, unconscious. While on the floor, Bailey walked up to the man and kicked him in the head.
He then left the scene in the vehicle of the woman, who was unaware of the incident that had taken place.
Bailey turned himself in to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on April 27th. He has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he remains, according to jail records.
