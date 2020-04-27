One person dead after a shooting in Saluda

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County coroner says one person is dead and two others are in the hospital after a shooting on Myranda Avenue in Saluda.
The coroner says Alexander Dayquane Henley, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday night shooting.
Two other people were injured and taken to Richland Memorial Hospital in Columbia. One person was reported in critical condition.
Saluda police believe there were multiple shooters. They are not yet releasing information on the suspects.
