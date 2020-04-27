One dead following motorcycle crash in Sumter

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A 30-year-old Florence man has died following a motorcycle crash in Sumter on Sunday.
The Sumter County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Eric Blue. According to officials, the crash happened on the 3300 block of Broad Street around 5:30 p.m.
The coroner’s office said Blue was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Blue was pronounced dead on the scene.
An autopsy will be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina on Tuesday.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Sumter County Coroner’s Office is investigating the crash.
