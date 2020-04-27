New COVID-19 testing center available for all residents of zip code 29203

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A zip code in Richland County is estimated to be one of the state’s hot spots for the coronavirus, according to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Now, a free COVID-19 testing site will be available for those who live in the 29203 zip code, state lawmakers announced. But it will only be open for three days.
That zip code covers much of north Columbia, stretching from Broad River on its western border to I-77 on the east.
Data show 29203 is in the top 10 zip codes in the state with the highest number of estimated coronavirus cases.
At this point, there are 75 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 29203, but DHEC estimates there could be over 530 cases in the zip code.
To address the concern, a pop-up testing center will be set up at Eau Claire High School, 4800 Monticello Rd.
The testing will happen on three days: April 29, April 30 and May 1. On each of those days, testing will happen from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re going to take drive ups, we’re going to take people walking up,” State Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Richland Co., said. "We’re going to grab as much of the population as we can of those who have been underserved for years, and we know that 29203 has always been a hot spot for that.”
