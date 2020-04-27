2nd man arrested in connection to sexual assault, attempted murder in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man in connection with a sexual assault and attempted murder that occurred in February.
“These two apparently thought they were above the law that night,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “We’ve got a different thought we’re going to share with them.”
Keon Garner, 27, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a crime.
Another man, 33-year-old Quinton Byrd, 33, was charged two counts of kidnapping, one count each of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Officials said the suspects got into an argument with a man from Muna Avenue on Feb. 28. The woman told investigators that she was awakened by the argument. Investigators said Byrd pulled out a gun during the argument and told the couple to get dressed before forcing them into a vehicle.
Officials said the suspects forced the couple into the vehicle and took them to a remote location near Branchville. There, Byrd demanded that the man get out of the vehicle and walk into a wooded area. After the man refused the order, Byrd and the man fought. During the struggle, the man was shot. The man ran into the woods after being shot. He is still in the hospital.
The men then drove the woman to a motel in Orangeburg where she was sexually assaulted. They told the woman to leave the room and go to a nearby fast-food restaurant.
Byrd was taken into custody less than a week after the incident. His bond was denied.
Bond was denied on all charges against Garner except the weapons charge, which was set at $5,000 cash of surety.
Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are handling a portion of the investigation. Inv. Andy Hayes is leading the ongoing investigation for OCSO.
