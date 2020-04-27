Gov. McMaster renews COVID-19 state of emergency for 15 more days, extending ‘home or work’ order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster issued a new state of emergency order for South Carolina on Monday.
The new executive order will remain in effect for 15 days -- until May 12 -- unless the order is modified, amended, or rescinded.
This is the third state of emergency order declared by McMaster since March 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The previous state of emergency was set to expire on April 27.
By extending the order, every order put into place under it will also continue.
That includes the state’s “home or work” order, which was first issued on April 6. The “home or work” order will remain in effect for the duration of the state of emergency unless a new order issued by McMaster modifies, amends, or rescinds it.
Monday, the governor said his “home or work” order may be canceled before this current state of emergency ends on May 12.
He said he wants businesses to have a plan to be ready to open safely, and he will keep an eye on health data to inform his decision.
