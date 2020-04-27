Gaston woman charged in connection with two separate incidents

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department have arrested a woman in connection with two separate incidents that occurred last week.
Shelley Christina Shumpert, 32, has been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery and attempted armed robbery in connection to an incident on April 21 in Swansea.
Shumpert has also been charged with 2nd-degree burglary and two counts of auto tampering after an April 24 incident in Gaston.
“Based on the information deputies gathered, Shumpert used a baseball bat in the April 21st incident,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They’ve determined Shumpert swung a bat at a woman and smashed a window on the woman’s car.”
Shumpert demanded the woman’s car keys so she could unlawfully drive away in the car, according to Koon.
“A witness to the April 24th incident told deputies Shumpert entered two cars at a Blackville Road residence without permission,” Koon said. “The burglary charge stems from Shumpert entering the home where those cars were parked without permission and stealing a power tool.”
Deputies located and arrested Shumpert Sunday afternoon. She’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
