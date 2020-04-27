First Alert Forecast: A Marvelous Monday Coming Our Way

Super Spring Temperatures Continue. Rain Returns By Wednesday
High pressure in place will give us seasonable temperatures with plenty of Carolina Sunshine. Highs middle 70s Today. We’ll begin to warm things up into the 80s and bring our next chance of rain and thunderstorms in by Wednesday with a cold front that will move through by Thursday.
Temperatures look to warm up by the weekend to Near 90 by Sunday.
Weather Highlights:
- Sunshine and wonderful Temperature s Today and Tuesday
- Rain and scattered thunderstorms return by Wednesday.
Forecast:
Today: Sunny & Breezy. Highs middle 70s
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs Near 80
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs lower 80s. Rain chance 50%
