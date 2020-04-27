DHEC provides additional food choices for WIC recipients amid COVID-19 pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering more food options to South Carolina WIC participants.
Starting Monday, participants will have more options for milk, yogurt, fruits, and vegetables to buy. Here are the options available for participants:
- 1% milk
- Non-fat milk
- 2% milk
- Lactose-free 2% milk
- Lactose-free 1% milk
- Lactose-free non-fat milk
- Soymilk
- Whole yogurt
- Low-fat yogurt
- Non-fat yogurt
Participants who wish to receive Cash Value Benefits instead of infant baby foods can buy fresh, frozen, or canned fruits and vegetables.
“Currently there is no disruption to the food distribution supply chain, however, some participants have experienced food item shortages due to people purchasing more food items than normal,” said South Carolina State WIC Director Berry Kelly. “By expanding food options on WIC approved items, our WIC families will have more flexibility and increased access to nutritious foods.”
These changes, which will remain in place until further notice, were made after waivers were issued by the U.S Department of Agriculture in response to COVID-19 and product shortages.
