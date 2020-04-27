Clemson cancels summer camps, on-campus activities

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - Officials at Clemson University have announced the cancellation of all summer camps and on-campus activities due to the coronavirus pandemic.
These events include all in-person campus events including athletic and academic events as well as educational programs scheduled to take place on campus this summer. Tran
“We recognize summer experiences have positive impacts both on those participating and the entire Clemson community, but by taking these proactive steps now, we believe we’re putting our University in the strongest position possible to support our students and our University’s long-term success,” Clemson officials said in a statement on Monday.
Officials said the university will continue to monitor off-campus summer programs including athletics practices and conditioning sessions.
University events across the state have been suspended through May 8. A decision about non-main campus and pre-collegiate camps and programs will be made once there is a downward trend in COVID-19 cases and strategies have been implemented to prevent an outbreak or resurgence of the virus.
