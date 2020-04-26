SCHP investigating fatal collision in Fairfield County

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on I-77 southbound at mile marker 38.
At 10 p.m. a 2007 Toyota Tacoma was stopped in the roadway without lights on when it was struck by a 2016 Nissan Altima and a 2014 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer.
The driver of the Toyota was pronounced deceased on the scene. Their identity is unknown at this time.
Officials say the deceased was not wearing a seatbelt.
The drivers of the Nissan and the Peterbilt Tractor Trailer did not sustain any injures. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.
