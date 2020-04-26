Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia's reopening continues as virus deaths top 900
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia business owners who chose to reopen after the governor relaxed coronavirus-related restrictions gratefully welcomed back customers. But others remained satisfied in their decision to stay closed. Gyms, tattoo shops, nail salons and barber shops were among the businesses that were allowed to open Friday after Gov. Brian Kemp relaxed a monthlong shutdown. That move came in spite of warnings from health experts and disapproval from President Donald Trump. The state had recorded more than 23,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 907 deaths by Saturday evening.
LAND CONSERVATION
$7M to improve land and water in Florida, Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A land conservation group is getting $7 million in federal money to improve land and water in parts of the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia. Tallahassee-based Tall Timbers says it’s getting the money from the National Resources Conservation Service. It comes from the 2018 federal farm bill. Tall Timbers says it will use the money to improve water quality, wildlife habitat and economic opportunities in the watersheds of the Aucilla and St. Marks rivers. The project will buy conservation easements, help with habitat management on public and private lands, and share costs to improve farmland.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING
Many states fall short of mandate to track virus exposure
ATLANTA (AP) — As more states push to reopen their economies, many are falling short on one of the federal government’s essential criteria for doing so — having an efficient system to track people who have been physically near a person infected with the coronavius. A review by The Associated Press finds a patchwork of systems around the U.S for conducting so-called contact tracing. The AP found that most states are scrambling to hire and train enough people to do the work. With few exceptions, the states reviewed by AP are going it alone. Most other countries take a national approach.
STINGING CATERPILLAR SEASON
Stinging buck moth caterpillars active in some states
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — It's stinging caterpillar season in Mississippi and Louisiana — spiny buck moth caterpillars are out and about. The Mississippi State University Extension Service put out a statement Tuesday about buck moth caterpillars, which the LSU AgCenter says can be found from east Texas to Florida and up the East Coast to Maine. They're fearsome-looking critters, armed with rows of branched spines that are attached to venom glands. Even a glancing touch from a falling caterpillar brings instant pain and swelling. Mississippi extension service entomologist Blake Layton says the best defense is to know about the caterpillars and avoid close contact.
RACIST TEXT-INVESTIGATION
Georgia officials investigate racist text to Atlanta mayor
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials are investigating a racist text received by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Chris Carr said Friday that the Republican has directed his office’s prosecution division to investigate who sent the text. Bottoms on Wednesday tweeted that she got a text to her personal cellphone addressing her by a racial slur and telling her “Just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA.” Bottoms is an African American Democrat who has been an outspoken critic of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow some businesses to resume operations. Carr launched the inquiry after 15 Democratic state lawmakers who represent Atlanta asked him to.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
SEVERE WEATHER
Kemp tours storm-damaged towns in south Georgia
ADEL, Ga. (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to towns in south Georgia where severe storms recently damaged several homes and businesses.. Kemp flew to Pelham on Friday morning to assess damage in that community and the surrounding area. He then went to Adel to do the same. The storm system tore through the South on Thursday, killing at least seven people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. In Georgia, a suspected tornado swept through Adel, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane. The twister came about a block from the offices of The Adel News-Tribune. The newspaper’s general manager says the city’s old train depot was heavily damaged.
LEGISLATIVE RESTART-GEORGIA
Leaders disagree on when Georgia lawmakers should return
ATLANTA (AP) — With Georgia’s legislative session suspended, the two Republicans who must agree on when to return continue to eye different dates. House Speaker David Ralston wrote a letter to House members Friday reiterating his preference for the General Assembly to return to the capitol on June 11. Ralston says meeting then will give lawmakers access to the latest possible information on state revenue. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wants senators and representatives to return May 14. He says state agencies and schools need to know soon how much money they will have to spend in the 2021 budget year, which begins July 1.