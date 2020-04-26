FIRST ALERT: Windy Today, Cool and Sunny for the Next Few Days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - LAKE WIND ADVISORY UNTIL MONDAY MORNING.
FIRST ALERT HEADLINES
-A Lake Wind Advisory is in place for the chance of wind gust up to 30-35 mph
- Cooler, dry and windy conditions today with highs in the mid-70s
-Morning lows will start near 50 Monday and Tuesday morning.
-Daytime highs will reach the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday.
-Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY
A ridge of high-pressure will settle in the state today. There will be plenty of sunshine but since we are on the cooler side of the high, daytime highs will reach the low to middle 70s Sunday and Monday.
The high will shift to the east and allow for warmer Temperatures starting Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will cross the area Wednesday and bring an opportunity for showers and isolated storms Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Sunday: Sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid-70s
Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 80
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers or storms (40%) Daytime highs in the low 80s
