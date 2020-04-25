T.J. Brunson comes off the board

2018: Named as one of four permanent team captains... recognized by his peers with four postseason awards for the defense: shared the Joe Morrison Award as the MVP with Javon Kinlaw, was one of three Unselfish Teammate Award winners, garnered the Leadership Award, and shared the Most Productive Player Award with Jaycee Horn... received the Nutrition Award from the coaches... led the team with a career-high 106 tackles and tied for seventh in the SEC averaging 8.2 tackles per game... led the team with 10.5 tackles for loss and was second with 4.0 sacks... led the team in tackles in seven of 13 games... posted a three-game SEC stretch in which he recorded a total of 45 tackles... logged 14 stops versus Tennessee, had 15 tackles including 3.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks at Ole Miss, then finished the stretch with a 16-tackle performance at Florida that included 3.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks and a forced fumble... collected a dozen tackles in the Belk Bowl versus Virginia.