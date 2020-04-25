SCHP investigating fatal collision on I-77 northbound

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on I-77.
At approximately 7 a.m. a 2009 Toyota Corolla was traveling north on I-77 ran off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the right side of the roadway, and struck a Freightliner Cab that was in the emergency lane.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 22-year-old Cassandra Harrington. Harrington was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The Richland County Coroner is assisting with the investigation.
