North Police arrests 3 in connection with vehicle break-in

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Two men and a woman have been arrested by the North Police Department after one of the suspects removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Officials found the suspects taking the part from the vehicle on Dogwood Street. The three suspects were stopped by officers near the area. Officials said two of the suspects let the other suspect out of the car to get the catalytic converter.
Thomas Grubbs of Lexington, Vernon Morris of Gaston, and Carrie Isenhower of Pelion were all arrested and charged with breaking into motor vehicles and criminal conspiracy.
Isenhower was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of ecstasy.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.