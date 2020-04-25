LCSD charges 5 in mob assault

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Five people have been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery on Sharon Church Road that happened in August 2019, according to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Officials said 28-year-old Dominic Dukes, 25-year-old Robert Jeffcoat, 44-year-old Raymond Stierwald, Sr., 24-year-old Raymond Stierwald, Jr., and 18-year-old Mattie Suggs were charged with first-degree assault and battery, conspiracy, assault by mob, kidnapping, and armed robbery.
Investigators said the individuals confronted a man about some property they claimed was stolen from the Stierwalds’ home. Officials said members of the group punched the man while he was inside a car and took his hat, watch, and cash. Following the attack, the group drove away after the man’s friend fired a shot into the air.
The five people were later identified using security video footage.
Stierwald, Jr. and Suggs have also been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
