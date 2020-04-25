Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ADEL, Ga. (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to towns in south Georgia where severe storms recently damaged several homes and businesses.. Kemp flew to Pelham on Friday morning to assess damage in that community and the surrounding area. He then went to Adel to do the same. The storm system tore through the South on Thursday, killing at least seven people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. In Georgia, a suspected tornado swept through Adel, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane. The twister came about a block from the offices of The Adel News-Tribune. The newspaper’s general manager says the city’s old train depot was heavily damaged.