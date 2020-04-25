Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Georgia businesses reopen cautiously amid coronavirus worry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some businesses in Georgia are reopening as the state's governor eases a month-long shutdown despite fears that a new wave of coronavirus infections could result. A Savannah nail salon has dozens of appointments set. But neighboring businesses remained closed as it opened Friday. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp says the state needs to ease economic suffering. But he has critics including public health experts and President Donald Trump. The Georgia Department of Labor says that 1.1 million workers _ about one-fifth of the state’s workforce _ has filed for unemployment in the five weeks since the crisis started.
RACIST TEXT-INVESTIGATION
Georgia officials investigate racist text to Atlanta mayor
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia officials are investigating a racist text received by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Chris Carr said Friday that the Republican has directed his office’s prosecution division to investigate who sent the text. Bottoms on Wednesday tweeted that she got a text to her personal cellphone addressing her by a racial slur and telling her “Just shut up and RE-OPEN ATLANTA.” Bottoms is an African American Democrat who has been an outspoken critic of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to allow some businesses to resume operations. Carr launched the inquiry after 15 Democratic state lawmakers who represent Atlanta asked him to.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING-GOVERNORS
Republicans eager to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
SEVERE WEATHER
Kemp tours storm-damaged towns in south Georgia
ADEL, Ga. (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp traveled to towns in south Georgia where severe storms recently damaged several homes and businesses.. Kemp flew to Pelham on Friday morning to assess damage in that community and the surrounding area. He then went to Adel to do the same. The storm system tore through the South on Thursday, killing at least seven people in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana. In Georgia, a suspected tornado swept through Adel, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane. The twister came about a block from the offices of The Adel News-Tribune. The newspaper’s general manager says the city’s old train depot was heavily damaged.
LEGISLATIVE RESTART-GEORGIA
Leaders disagree on when Georgia lawmakers should return
ATLANTA (AP) — With Georgia’s legislative session suspended, the two Republicans who must agree on when to return continue to eye different dates. House Speaker David Ralston wrote a letter to House members Friday reiterating his preference for the General Assembly to return to the capitol on June 11. Ralston says meeting then will give lawmakers access to the latest possible information on state revenue. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan wants senators and representatives to return May 14. He says state agencies and schools need to know soon how much money they will have to spend in the 2021 budget year, which begins July 1.
FATAL SHOOTING-GUN RANGE
Police: Teen died after accidental shooting at gun range
SMYRNA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia said a teenager has died after he accidentally shot himself in the head at a gun range. Smyrna police spokesman Sgt. Louis Defense said the 18-year-old was with his family at Adventure Outdoors on South Cobb Drive when the gun went off Thursday afternoon. The teen was taken to the hospital where he later died. Defense said the unidentified victim was shooting with a family member’s handgun and followed the range’s safety protocols by watching a video, signing a release and being accompanied by an adult. Police were still investigating the incident but Defense said authorities don’t anticipate any charges.
WHITE SUPREMACIST SUSPECT-KNIFE
Knife found in jail cell of accused white supremacist
ROME, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they found a knife in the jail cell of a Georgia man accused of being part of a violent white supremacist group known as The Base. The Rome News-Tribune reports the thin home-made knife, also known as a shank, was found during a random search of Michael John Helterbrand’s jail cell in Floyd County Jail on Tuesday. Helterbrand was arrested with two other men for conspiring to kill members of an anti-fascist group. He has since been charged with a weapons charge because of the knife. A jail official says the jail is doing an internal search to find out how the knife got in Helterbrand’s hands.
TODDLER SHOOTS FATHER
Georgia 2-year-old shoots and kills father while handing gun
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A middle Georgia sheriff says a 2-year-old accidentally shot and killed his father Thursday night. Jones County Sheriff Butch Reece tells local news outlets the shooting happened just outside Macon. Jones County Deputy Coroner Stacy Gardner says 28-year-old Jason Fowler was shot in the back inside Fowler's mobile home. Reece says Fowler called someone after he was shot, but had died by the time deputies arrived. Reece says the gun belonged to Fowler, although it's unclear how the child obtained it. The two were the only ones at home at the time of the shooting. An investigation continues.