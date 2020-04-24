‘Trolls LIVE!’ in Columbia canceled amid coronavirus fears

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ‘Trolls LIVE!’ has canceled its tour stop in Columbia set for June as shows across the board are rescheduling or canceling due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Several performances were scheduled from June 19 to 21 at Colonial Life Arena.
Ticketmaster said everyone who purchased tickets for the show on its site would be automatically refunded.
For people who bought tickets through the arena’s box office, they must wait until the box office reopens to request a refund. The box office is closed until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials said all ticket holders would be contacted about the refund process.
