SCHP: Driver ejected in deadly single-car crash in Eastover

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a single-car crash on Garners Ferry Road on Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Piney Branch Road. A 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Garners Ferry Road when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned, and hit a tree.
The driver, who has not been identified at this time, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car, according to officials.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.
