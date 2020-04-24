SC State receives more than $750K in scholarships

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has received more than $750,000 in scholarships, according to Representative Jim Clyburn.
The scholarships are part of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s 1890 Scholarships program.
“I am pleased that South Carolina State University and other land-grant institutions will be receiving funding to support their exceptional students,” said Congressman Clyburn. “These scholarships ensure South Carolina State bulldogs continue to become leaders in agriculture by relieving the financial burden on students while providing them with career development opportunities and preparing them for future careers. This funding is an investment in the future of agriculture.”
The funds will be used to support SC State’s 1890 Research and Extension Agriculture Innvoation Scholars. It will offer scholarships to help students complete degree programs in food and agricultural sciences and other related fields.
SC State was one of 19 recipients to receive this funding.
