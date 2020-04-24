SC restaurant owners awaiting guidance on when they can resume in-person dining

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As Governor Henry McMaster begins to slowly reopen South Carolina, many are wondering when restaurants will be allowed to resume in-person dining.
This week, we asked the governor about reopening restaurants and close contact businesses, like hair and nail salons, and he said he has not made a decision yet. Some Columbia restaurant owners said they haven't been given any guidance about reopening their dining rooms.
"We’re hoping, over the next week or two, we’ll get a little better idea and maybe it will be as soon as the end of May," said Cantina 76 owner Chad Elsey.
His restaurant is doing about 10-25% of its normal business and he's acquired a Paycheck Protection Program loan to keep things running. He noted that many other restaurants in Columbia haven’t been as lucky.
“Some of the finer dining restaurants, they’re really hoping we get back to in-store dining really soon. So, hopefully, that happens soon," said Elsey.
When in-person dining is allowed, both Elsey and Village Idiot Pizza owner, Brian Glynn, expect some new guidelines.
“It will be a limited capacity. They probably will go to disposable products, maybe disposable plastic-ware," Glynn explained.
Both owners said they need to be told those guidelines soon.
“It's not something where you can just flip a switch and say, ‘Okay, you can open just like this’. Restaurants are designed in the front and in the back to do certain types of business. So, those new rules and regulations, they are going to need to be walked through," said Glynn.
While restaurant owners are eager to get their businesses back to normal, they want to make sure it's done safely.
"I would love more than anything to have three restaurants full of people, having a good time, enjoying each others company, but we just need to make sure we can get to that point where we can do that in a safe way," Glynn said.
Even when restaurants are given the green light to open their doors, Glynn doesn't expect the industry to be the same. He said the majority of waitresses and bartenders who were laid off will not be able to return to work for a while. With the limited capacity dining that’s expected, fewer employees will be needed.
"I think it's naive for anyone to think that the restaurant landscape is going to resemble anything like it did before this, and I think a lot of smart people, hard workers that have done this for their life are not going to be able to make it through it and that is scary," Glynn explained.
Both restaurant owners will be looking to see what happens in Georgia since restaurants there are allowed to re-open with some capacity restrictions on Monday.
They believe Georgia will serve as a guinea pig to see what restaurant owners in South Carolina need to do moving forward.
