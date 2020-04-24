Richland County Council approves $1 million in small business, nonprofit grants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Grants will soon be available to small businesses in Richland County who are struggling due to the coronavirus outbreak and to nonprofits who are helping the community.
Tuesday, the County Council approved an additional $1 million in funding for the grants.
The COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Grant Program has $500,000 for small businesses and $750,000 for nonprofits.
Of the money for nonprofits, $500,000 is earmarked for food services that help seniors and low- to moderate-income households.
The additional money for nonprofits is for those helping with other community needs, such as rent and utility assistance.
As for small businesses, the focus of the grant money is for retail, food and arts/entertainment businesses. However, the council said any small business may apply.
Money awarded to businesses can be used to cover payroll, rent and mortgage payments, insurance, utilities and similar expenses.
Applications open Monday, April 27 and end June 30. To apply for a grant, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.