Richland Co. Coroner identifies driver ejected in deadly single-car crash

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person has died after a single-car crash on Garners Ferry Road on Friday, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The accident happened just before 5:30 p.m. near Piney Branch Road. A 2014 Toyota Corolla was traveling east on Garners Ferry Road when the car went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, overturned, and hit a tree.
The deceased person has been identified as 40-year-old Bridget Francis. An autopsy revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.
