Prisma Health to resume some surgeries, services postponed due to coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Patients whose surgeries were put on hold due to the coronavirus may soon get the operation they need at Prisma Health.
The first to be served will be those with time-sensitive procedures whose long-term health is affected by a delay in surgery.
“Patients with severely painful or progressive conditions such as those who need joint replacement can’t delay treatment indefinitely without repercussions to their long-term health,” Prisma said in a statement.
Prisma stopped elective procedures March 17 when Gov. Henry McMaster requested hospitals to do so. That helped them conserve personal protective equipment (PPE) and other supplies, as well as freeing up some of the hospitals’ resources.
“We will continue to defer surgical procedures for higher risk populations as long as this does not adversely impact their health," Dr. Angelo Sinopoli, executive vice president and chief clinical officer, said. “When a patient’s medical condition requires a surgical procedure, we will take the necessary precautions to provide safe and effective care.”
Prisma Health’s CEO, Mark O’Halla, said they could revisit this decision if they see a surge in COVID-19 patients.
