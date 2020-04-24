Parade honors medical workers on front lines against coronavirus

First responders said they wanted to do something special for the medical team at Prisma Health “to celebrate their hard work and dedication.” (Source: Emily Wakeman)
By Laurel Mallory | April 24, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 11:58 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A parade in Columbia on Friday honored health care workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.

First responders said they wanted to do something special for the medical team at Prisma Health “to celebrate their hard work and dedication.”

The parade began at Prisma Health Richland Hospital and is expected to end around 12:30 p.m. at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.

First responders will make a few stops along the way to cheer on the health care workers.

