Parade honors medical workers on front lines against coronavirus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A parade in Columbia on Friday honored health care workers who are battling the coronavirus outbreak on the front lines.
First responders said they wanted to do something special for the medical team at Prisma Health “to celebrate their hard work and dedication.”
The parade began at Prisma Health Richland Hospital and is expected to end around 12:30 p.m. at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital.
First responders will make a few stops along the way to cheer on the health care workers.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.