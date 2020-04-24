Orangeburg police arrest driver involved in hit-and-run of child

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - A driver who hit a child and drove away has been arrested by the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety.
Dewey Lashawn Jones turned himself in to authorities on Monday. He has been charged with hit and run great bodily injury and DUS.
Officers say Jones was in this truck when the hit-and-run of the child happened on Green Street in Orangeburg.
The condition of the child has not been shared.
Jones has was transported to the Orangeburg County Detention Center. A bond of $50,647.50 cash or surety with a 10% option has been set for both charges.
Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.