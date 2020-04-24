Miss SC Launches “Crown a COVID Hero” Ribbon Campaign

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization has launched a new campaign, honoring COVID-19 Heroes.
Miss South Carolina 2019 Morgan Nichols came up with this idea of “crowing” or placing gold ribbons on mailboxes or buildings of those in our community who deserve recognition during this Coronavirus pandemic.
“I wanted to make the most of the rest of my year as Miss South Carolina that would frankly allow South Carolina to do what South Carolina does best in times of need and that’s really come together. Together, we are truly so much stronger,” Nichols said.
She said she was inspired by her mother who’s an elementary principal in the Midlands who will be retiring as well as her younger sister who is set to graduate from high school this year.
Nichols says the gold ribbons can represent anyone: frontline workers like doctors and nurses, law enforcement and firefighters, small business owners, grocery store employees, news media and teachers, or even someone who’s just staying home or overcoming the virus. Nichols says she’s seen some people purchase the ribbon also to just show support to others during this time.
The ribbons are $15 with a portion of the proceeds going to the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization along with benefiting the 2020 contestants who will be competing later this summer for Miss SC 2020 and Miss SC Teen 2020.
Nichols says so far more than 350 ribbons have been purchased in less than one week and she loves seeing them start to pop up over the state.
If you are interested in crowning a COVID hero, you can purchase a ribbon on the Miss South Carolina website. At check out, you can fill out a contestant’s title so they receive the benefit. Here in the Lowcountry, there are young ladies representing: Charleston, Charleston Southern University, Dorchester County, Green Wave (Summerville High School), Mt. Pleasant, North Charleston, and Summerville.
