Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-SOUTH CAROLINA
14% of South Carolina's workforce says they have lost jobs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 341,000 people have said they lost their jobs in South Carolina since the coronavirus pandemic began. The 73,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending April 18 was the first drop since businesses began closing for COVID-19 in March. But all the people reporting they are out of work over the past five weeks represents more than 14% of South Carolina's workforce as of February. Lawsuits also were filed this week in state and federal courts asking judges to require South Carolina to relax rules on absentee voting for the June 9 statewide primaries.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTRASTING GOVERNORS
Republicans leap to reopen economy; Democrats more cautious
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mostly Republican governors in a handful of states are racing ahead with reboots to their economy before they have met key health benchmarks recommended to control the coronavirus outbreak. Their approach stands in contrast to numerous Democratic governors who continue to maintain a cautious approach to reopening and have said they will base their decisions primarily on public health data. Governors pushing to fast-track their economic rebounds say they don’t want to endanger their residents, but numerous public health experts say that is what could happen if they don't slow down.
AP-US-NFL-PANTHERS-HEADQUARTERS
Perks approved to move Carolina Panthers practice HQ to SC
ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — A county in South Carolina has approved a deal loaded with tax breaks for the Carolina Panthers to move their headquarters and practice site. News outlets report the York County Council approved the deal in a 4-3 vote after listening to public comments during the virtual meeting Monday. It follows a series of moves the state has made to attract the team’s headquarters from Charlotte, North Carolina, where the Panthers will continue to play games. The council says the deal will give the team a break from property taxes for 20 to 25 years.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TUITION FREEZE
Clemson University announces tuition, fee freeze for 2020-21
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson University has announced the institution will not increase tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 school year. A press release Thursday said the freeze will provide financial stability to students and families during the coronavirus pandemic. The tuition freeze applies to both in-state and out-of-state students. The release said the school hasn’t decided whether it will freeze housing and dining fees, since those fee aren't mandatory. Tuition for in-state undergraduates is $15,558 and $38,550 for out-of-state students. The State newspaper said COVID-19 is expected to wreak havoc on colleges throughout the country by dampening enrollment and forcing some students online.
POLICE SHOOTING
State agents: Man killed in shootout with police in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed in a shootout with police officers in South Carolina. The State Law Enforcement Division said the shooting happened Wednesday evening in Florence and the man killed and at least one Florence Police officer fired at each other. No officers were injured. Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler told WPDE-TV that four officers were in the area when the shooting happened and all on paid leave. Neither SLED or authorities in Florence released any additional information on the officers, the man killed or what led to the shooting.
BC-US-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUMP-GEORGIA
Trump approved of Georgia's plan to reopen before bashing it
President Donald Trump praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s aggressive plan to allow businesses to reopen in private discussions before pulling an about-face and publicly bashing it. That is according to two administration officials not authorized to discuss the conversations. Kemp’s order allows businesses like gyms, tattoo parlors and bowling alleys to open Friday under certain restrictions. It’s one of the most aggressive plans in the nation for reopening a state’s economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump had been supportive but changed course Wednesday after members of his task force revisited the plan and decided it was too soon.